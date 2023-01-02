Marcus Ross Hukari, 71, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Marc (also known as Marvin or Marvey to many of his friends) grew up in what is now known as “The Gorge White House” in the community of Pine Grove, just south of Hood River.
He graduated from Wy’east High School in 1969. In the following year, he became a member the Hood River Crag Rats, the oldest mountain rescue organization in the U.S.A., following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Arvo and his father, Ross. Professionally throughout his life, Marc was an orchardist, in the construction trades and a talented stone mason. He was an avid skier and could frequently be found on the slopes of Mt. Hood Meadows. He is survived by his sister, Camille Hukari.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2-4:30 p.m. at his “home away from home”, Solara Brewery in Parkdale, Ore. Marc will be remembered on the memorial wall at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hood River Crag Rats, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
