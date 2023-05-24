Marc Stephen Neary, 73, passed away May 6, 2023, in his home in Dufur, Ore. He was born in Kadlec Hospital, Richland, Wash., on Sept 3,1949, to William Lionel Neary and Jeanette DeCamp Neary of Irrigon, Ore., joining four older brothers.
Marc’s birth had the biggest impact on his family, as he was in the nursery across from the polio ward, thereby contracting polio, which would affect him his whole life. He faced many surgeries just so he could use his arm, was given therapy by his mom several times a day and wore a full body cast for a time. Through it all, Marc still kept up with his older brothers and would play baseball and doing something his big brothers couldn’t — fall flat on his face (onto a couch) without putting out his arms! He didn’t let his condition hinder him from doing what he wanted to.
His dad passed away when he was 10. He was 13 when his mom bought a 1962 Impala Super Sport (Iris Mist), a start of his love of GTOs. He went to grade school at Chenowith Elementary in The Dalles, Ore., some in Great Falls, Mont., and finished at Lincoln High School in Portland, Ore., while living with his brother Mike. He then worked at a cabinet shop in Salem, Ore., and FMC (ship builders) in Portland. Marc was a partner in Paulina Lake Resort, a family-owned business from 1977-1979.
In 1979, he bought a house on Lincoln Street in The Dalles. He started getting more into GTOs in the 1970s, restoring/parts/swap meets/car shows, going all over the country. He formed the GTO Goat Herders Club around 1984 with two of his friends. Marc enjoyed joining his brothers on hunting, fishing, and floating trips. Marc moved his business to Dufur in 1993, buying a house and shops to store his immense supply of cars and parts. He hired many different people through the years to help restore cars/parts. Never far away was his oldest brother, Bill. Bill was there to help him get ready for swap meets, went with him on many cross-country trips, and was his constant helping hand. There was hardly a week that went by without a delivery trip to Portland. His restored cars were sold all over the world.
Marc is survived by his daughter Amanda Thomas (Ray), Dufur; grandson Anthony, Florida; granddaughter Austin, Dufur; brothers William Lionel (Carol), Dufur, Robert M. (Yvonne), Redmond, Ore., Michael (Patti), The Dalles, and John (Linda), Dufur; six nephews and four nieces; and 15 great-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Diane.
Plans are for a celebration of life for family and close friends mid-July at the beach, and a community one will be held later this summer in Dufur.
