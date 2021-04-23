Our loved Mandie Jolene Godfrey passed away at home Oct. 22, 2020, due to a massive heart attack. Mandie was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease, in the spring of last year.
Mandie was born Oct. 18, 1975, in Hood River, Ore., to Jim and Sherry Iles Godfrey. She was raised at Mt. Hood and moved to the coast in 1998 to join her mother and sister, Jamie.
Mandie often said her best years were growing up in Hood River Valley with all her family and friends. As a child, she enjoyed roller skating at Parkdale Elementary School and playing Little League Softball for Parkdale. She also enjoyed going to Kingsley with her friends and riding four-wheelers. Mandie graduated from Hood River Valley High School.
The true love of her life was her dad, spending time hunting, fishing, and keeping stats for the wrestling teams. She also loved being with her Grandpa and Grandma Godfrey of Odell.
Mandie leaves behind her greatest love, a son, Tyler Reed Godfrey, and her mother, Sherry, both of Tillamook; and her father, Jim Godfrey, of Lapine.
Mandie was loved by many people and will be missed more than words can convey our loss. A private service is pending.
I would like to take this moment and thank everyone for their cards of condolence, phone calls, and flowers. Also a deeply heartfelt thank you to everyone who made a contribution toward the Go Fund Me account last fall for Mandie; your generosity was appreciated more than words could ever be said. Because of you, a loving headstone will be placed at Pine Grove Cemetery next to her sister this summer.
