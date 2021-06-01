Lynnora "Nora" O'Meara passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., on May 24, 2021, from natural causes. She was 72 years old. Nora was born in Duarte, Calif., in 1948 and raised in The Dalles. She graduated from Wahtonka High School in 1966.
Nora held managerial positions at several local restaurants throughout her career, including at Dave's Hometown Pizza and Casa Del Rio. She was a vintage clothing collector, an avid reader, a history buff, and trivia expert. Nora was known for her quick wit and excellent sense of humor. She was just a phone call away for those who needed a good laugh.
Nora loved the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge and taught her children and grandchildren a special appreciation for river stones, driftwood and wildflowers. She always had an art project in the making and saw creative potential in everyday objects. She will be remembered for her generosity, warmth and intelligence by those who knew her.
Nora is survived by two children, Chad Gayhart and Mary-Rain O'Meara; her son in-law, Santiago Carmona; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Matilda; two siblings, Margie and Ben; her nieces, Lori and Shannon; and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
Nora was preceded in death by her father, Carl Mark Blount, mother Adeline Blount (Prentice), brother, Carl "Buzz" Mark Blount, and her daughter, Delanie Bea O'Meara. Nora was one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the congregation in The Dalles.
A live virtual memorial service will be hosted by the local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. Those interested in attending can call 541-296-6900 and leave a message to request more information.
