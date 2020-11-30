Lyn (Ruth Evelyn) Dalton was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Yakima, Wash., and died Nov. 12, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Grace Dalton and her sister, Jann Dalton. She is survived by four children, Elizabeth (Adrian) Choate, Clackamas, Ore., Lynda (Charles) Shelton, Banning, Calif., Jeffrey (Janet) Offett, Farina, Ill., and Jeannine Wimp, Norman, Okla., plus 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Lyn retired in 1997 after a long career as a plant manager and sales rep in the plastics industry and moved from Pennsylvania to The Dalles with her sister, Jann. Lyn volunteered for many years with the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, serving on the board, calling Bingo, and delivering Meals on Wheels.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care she received in her last year of life from the angels at Heart of Hospice and the Cherry Heights staff. Lyn donated her body to science. No services are planned.
