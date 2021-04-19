Blessed from the day of her birth, Aug. 31, 1925, Lucy Louise Boyden Rice enjoyed good health, good looks, and a passionate concern for the well-being of others until her death April 11, 2021.
Born in Boylston, Mass., to a family of teachers and ministers, she met and married Dr. Robert H. Rice while both attended Oberlin College. They moved to The Dalles, Ore., with their three children, Pamela Rice Berki, Geoffrey Boyden Rice and Martha Lee Rice, in 1954.
In addition to her children, Mrs. Rice is survived by six grandchildren, Robert William Berki, Leslie Berki Mason, Rebecca Christine Rice, Hannah Elizabeth Rice, Elizabeth Grace Logue, and Sarah Catherine Goodnough, as well as eight great-grandchildren. She will be missed.
Lucy was passionate about protecting wildlife and the environment. She expressed these interests through hiking, and bird-watching. Lucy greeted the wildflowers — especially grass widows — as they bloomed each March in the wild places around The Dalles.
Lucy also strived to help her community: Among other activities, she taught English as a second language, served as a Girl Scout leader, and read weekly to elementary school children as a volunteer through SMART.
Her personal passion was her String Quartet, with which she performed on the viola for more than 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles.
Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.