Lucille Sherrell Herman passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Lucille was born April 30, 1930, in Hood River to Louis and Myrtle (Bradley) Rhoades and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing.
Lucille was the youngest of three children (brothers, Vay Rhoades and Harry Rhoades). She went to school in Parkdale at Mount Hood School. At birth, she was named Mattie Myrtle after her mom, Myrtle, and her mom’s twin sister, Mattie. The boys didn’t like that name so they changed it and called her Lucille.
Lucille married Robert “Toby” Sherrell on Aug. 23, 1948, and had three children, Darlene, Rick and Roger. Toby and Lucille participated and enjoyed many activities with the West Side Fire Department over the years. They had many friends and frequently square danced at the Rockford Grange. She sewed many dresses and shirts for Toby and herself, as well as other dancers. Toby passed away Dec. 12, 1980.
One of her many passions was crocheting. She enjoyed it from age 6 until a few days before passing. She loved any kind of crafts — needlework, knitting, and especially sewing which started early in 4-H at age 10. She earned many awards throughout her years in 4-H. Later, as an adult, she frequently entered her creative projects and won many blue ribbons (and one red, that she was very upset about!) in the Hood River County Fair. She sewed her daughter’s school clothes and later sewed quilts, dolls and wall hangings for all her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. Her talents were popular at Christmas as she took orders and created dolls for many young children over the years. Her creative abilities helped many charities as well. She made doll clothes for needy children at Christmas. She created knitted sweaters, booties and hats for newborns at the hospital. Later she crocheted squares to create baby blankets for new babies.
Lucille was a great cook and always had good dessert. Her apple turnovers and cheesecake were the best. She was always doing projects around the house — removing a wall, painting, putting up wallpaper, changing the furniture or fiddling with some creative project.
Lucille loved shoes and always had a large collection. When we would be shopping, if you lost her, you could usually find her in the shoe department. Grandma always said you could never have too many shoes.
Many know the stubbornness of Lucille. Once she made up her mind, that was the way it was going to be. All the senators and congressmen knew her by name. When grandma said no, she meant it.
Later Lucille married Jerry Herman in September 1984. They enjoyed traveling to Reno and many camping trips to fish. Jerry passed away May 25, 2012.
Lucille was a longtime resident at Down Manor. She received Resident of the Month for February 2008. When she moved out this fall to Ashley Manor after 15 years, she was told that she held the record for the longest residence to date.
Lucille lived a long and happy life. She was known by all as a very sweet and kind lady.
She had such a positive impact on her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She created a very kind and caring family.
Lucille is survived by her children, Darlene (Doug) Neufeldt, Rick (Lynn) Sherrell, and Roger (Senay Burton) Sherrell; her grandchildren Jane (Joel) Osborne and their son, Aaron; Teresa (Larry) Ellifritz and their son, Alex and daughter, Emilie; Audi (Ryan) Samsel and their sons Drew (Jo Barwick), Hunter, and Nash; Cassy (Heath) Stintzi and their sons, Tyrone (Kali Wetherell); and Toby, and Kary (Sara Nye) Sherrell; sisters-in-law, Nita Griffith and Shirley Rhoades; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Myrtle Rhoades, husbands, Toby Sherrell and Jerry Herman, and her brothers, Vay Rhoades and Harry Rhoades.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Manor and Hospice for the helpful and considerate care in the last weeks. Donations may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River.
There will be no service at this time. We will be planning a celebration of life next summer when weather and COVID are better. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
