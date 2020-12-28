Loveta Fay Ziegenbein (Parrett) passed away on Dec. 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Hood River, Ore. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at 80 years of age. She was born in Bartlesville, Okla., to Clifford Parrett and Viola Spieth. She had two sisters, Karen and Rita, and one brother, Cliff Jr.
The family moved to Mosier, Ore., when Loveta was young. She graduated from Mosier High School. On Nov. 7, 1959, she married Lester E. Ziegenbein of Hood River in Mosier. They had three children, Daniel, Gary, and Carla. The family lived in Tillamook, Ore., for a time and then moved back to Hood River in 1964.
Loveta was primarily a homemaker and mother. Over the years, she worked in the cafeteria at Pine Grove School, Pine Grove Store, and Jack’s Auto body. She enjoyed going to her children’s sporting and 4H events.
Later in life, she enjoyed volunteering at Westside School when her granddaughters attended, Meals on Wheels, HRVCC thrift shop, Hood River Christmas Project, and FISH Food Bank. She loved traveling with her friends to national bowling tournaments, traveling with Lester and the Good Sam Club in their RV, and hosting family holidays at her house, where she was known for making way too much food. She was also a member of Hood River Valley Christian Church.
Loveta was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Viola; her husband, Lester; siblings Rita and Cliff; and son Gary. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Terri) Ziegenbein; daughter, Carla (Wes) Bailey; sister, Karen Thorsen; granddaughters Logan and Mason Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. She also had many dear friends throughout the valley.
Her family would like to thank Providence Hospice of the Gorge and Liz Jutras, Loveta’s dear neighbor. Any donations can be made in Loveta’s name to the Hood River Christmas Project or FISH Food Bank, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will be having a small, private service. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
