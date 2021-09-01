Louise Jane Plank was born April 27, 1944, with her twin Leila Jean in Anderson, S.C., to Joseph Adger and Olgia Swadberg (Carroll) Chandler. She joined her sister Joyce in the family.
Daddy Chandler left for Heaven when she was only 4 years old. Her mama worked and took care of her girls and later she married Daddy Ralph Clamp. He passed away in LaGrande, Ore. Louise and Leila stayed with their aunt and uncle, Beatrice and Arvid Johnson, in New York State, where she lived while Mama and Joyce went to LaGrande. She and Leila then joined them. Her Mama married her third husband, Alfred Swadberg, whom they all loved dearly.
She met and married Rick Plank in 1964 and they were married Nov. 21, 1964. Their daughter Lea Jean was born (six weeks early) on Sept. 29, 1965. While Lea grew up, all the neighborhood kids played at our house. Louise loved the kids, and made them snow-cones in the summer.
She surprised herself that she came to love dogs, “Rivi” our little dachshund, and big dogs too. She got a kick out of watching the neighborhood guinea hens in our yard. She loved Mount Hood, and often said it is the most beautiful mountain in the world. She would get up each day and look out and look at Mount Hood and greet the day.
She loved doing cards and crafts, and even made soap at one time. She constantly studied nutrition so she could keep her family physically healthy and studied counseling to keep people emotionally healthy.
Louise loved Jesus, her family, and her church. She was a true servant and follower of Jesus. She took care of us, she wanted to, and enjoyed doing everything she could to help us and anyone in need. She and Leila cleaned the church building, and there were no taking shortcuts to get the job done thoroughly. She was faithfully at church every time the door opened. She loved kids and taught Sunday School and Children’s Church. She truly loved serving. We love her and she will forever be in our hearts and lives. We remember her laugh, her constant energy and loving and caring and serving.
She is survived by her husband Rick; her daughter, Lea Jean; her twin sister Leila Jean; sister, Joyce and husband Ray Sommers, and their children Julie Preis and husband Joe, and Lindsay Norman and husband Ted and their children.
God bless you all and be sure you know Jesus as your Savior and Lord.
Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
