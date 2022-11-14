Louise Ione Hexum, 94, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets, The Dalles, Ore., with Rev Tyler Beane Kelly officiating.
Louise Ione was the first born of nine children to Ludvig Adolph and Alice Mabel (Wick) Hagen, March 4, 1928, on a farm near Dalton, Minn., the same farm homesteaded by her Norwegian great-grandparents. She attended schools in Vining, Henning and Fergus Falls, Minn.
Louise married Bud (Alvin Ottis) Hexum at Hedemarken Lutheran Church, Carlisle, Minn., May 12, 1946. Living in Fergus Falls, she worked as a waitress and a psychiatric aide at Fergus Falls State Hospital. In July 1951, the young family, which included children Cheryl, Barry, and Danny, packed up their belongings and moved to Richland, Wash. Vicki joined the family while living in Richland. Louise found work as a waitress. Then, they settled in The Dalles Nov. 1, 1958. Louise worked as a waitress and sorted cherries at Stadelman Fruit. She retired in July 1985 to travel with Bud in their semi-truck. Louise is proceeded in death by Bud, her husband of 54 years, son Barry, grandson Micheal Godwin, her parents, brothers Mentor, Richard, LeRoy, Dale and Douglas Hagen and sisters Virginia Lieble and Sandra Turner.
She is survived by sister Kathleen Melton, Portales, Minn.; daughters Cheryl Godwin, The Dalles, and Vicki (Robert) Noelle, Central point, Ore.; daughter-in-law Joyce Hexum, Milport, N.Y.; son Danny Hexum, The Dalles; grandchildren John Godwin, Goldendale, Wash., Christl (Darin) Molesworth, Rebecca (Ronald) Kaufman, Mosier, Ore., Colter Hexum, Taos, N.M., Nors Hexum, Winchester, Va., Ronald Hexum Harris, Cashmere, Wash., Jason (Holly) Hexum Harris, Sedro Wooley, Wash., Douglas (Renee) Noelle, Georgetown, Texas, and Sarah Noelle, Tucson, Ariz.; and 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Family was everything to Louise. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend. She loved her church family at Zion Lutheran and her family at Columbia Basin.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Nov.r 18 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Donations for church projects or flowers in memory of Louise can be mailed to Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles, OR 97058. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
