Lorinda Louise Kramer Schultz moved to her heavenly home on July 6, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Leigh, Neb. Lorinda married Harry Schultz in 1946. They were married 73 years until his passing in January of 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma and aunt. She will be missed by all.
Lorinda and Harry moved to White Salmon, Wash., in 1952 with their two small children, James and Beverly. Ronald and Robert were born in White Salmon in 1954 and 1963.
Lorinda was and active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bingen, Wash., and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hood River, Ore., for the past 40-plus years. She was a faithful servant to both congregations, serving as a Sunday school teacher, on the altar guild, an officer of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and completing any task she was asked.
Lorinda was also active in her children’s schools as they were growing up. All four of their children graduated from the White Salmon Valley School system.
She is survived by her children, James (Joyce), Beverly Moore and Ron (Joyce), all of White Salmon, and Robert (Robyn) of Kent, Wash. She is survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hood River. Interment will take place immediately following at the White Salmon Cemetery. A luncheon reception (around noon) will take place after the burial at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bingen.
Memorial donations can be made in Lorinda’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.