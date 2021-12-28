Loren Lee Harnar of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore., passed away Dec. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Loren was born Feb. 2, 1963, and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing.
Loren was born in Hood River, Ore., to Gayla Lee Goss and Phillip Ross Harnar, one of four siblings: Ricky Senter, London Harnar and Scott Harnar. “Loren was a force of nature in his younger years, none tougher, no quit, no complaints, no excuses!” He was the ultimate picture of a man who worked hard and played harder. When he was younger, he enjoyed sturgeon fishing on the Columbia and building, painting and driving fast cars, or just driving vehicles in ways that the rest of us think was crazy and hard to even comprehend, and of course he was known for his life-long passion as a houndsman — even just being in the woods and listening to his dogs “sing,” as he always said was “music to my ears.” When not listening to his dogs, he enjoyed his classic country music and some classic rock from time to time. Favorite time of year was winter with the fresh snow — often because it meant fresh tracks in the snow!
Loren graduated from Hood River Valley High School 1981 and has lived in Mt. Hood-Parkdale, but also lived at Cascade Locks, Ore., and Wasilla, Alaska. He married the love of his life, Marie Annette Wonch, on Oct. 27, 1983.
In his younger years, he worked at Columbia Gorge Hotel, then logging the local hills before entering the electrical trade after completing his Electrical Trade School through IBEW Electrical Union 1985. Loren worked for a few electrical companies in Oregon early on, had his own business “Harnar Electric” during his years of living in Alaska, and most recently returned to working at Hire Electric in The Dalles, Ore., which in many ways gave him his life back after a period of not being able to work due to years of physical challenges.
He was truly a man who actually loved his work and his family; morning coffee and breakfast with his grandkids was always a favorite these past six years. He enjoyed farming, riding his tractor, fixing equipment, cutting and processing hay, riding horses in his younger years and still working with them later on. He loved creating things by hand from raw materials or scraps that he managed to collect. Making knives, reloading and shooting firearms — he was one heck of a shot! Making hundreds of pounds of jerky and summer sausage to turn around and give away to anyone willing to eat it!
Loren is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie Harnar; children Kayla Nixon, Kenton Harnar, Klarissa Harnar and Joe Harnar; grandchildren Aurora Harnar, Kayleigh Nixon and Reagan Nixon; his mother, Gayla Harnar; siblings Ricky Senter, London Harnar and Scott Harnar; and his favorite dogs, Zena and Suede. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Harnar, grandfather Odie Goss and grandmother Mildred Goss.
Loren was truly a loyal friend with an honest and generous nature who would do anything he could possibly do to help others in need, whether it was someone to reach out to and text/ talk when they were going through some tough times, helping with electrical or other construction needs, or teaching someone some skills he could share and pass on. Loren was also a simple man in a lot of ways; he truly loved his family fiercely, stuck to his beliefs and was almost always found in his Hickory Stripe shirt with coffee in hand.
He and Marie spent tremendous amounts of time working side-by-side together on whatever projects they had. While sometimes having differing thoughts on how to do things, they worked through more together than most other couples ever get to — through the thick and the thin! As Marie once said, “We’re getting good at this!” And they did, they were good at troubleshooting, raising their kids and deeply loving each other no matter what life threw at them.
Our family wants to express our gratitude to each of Loren’s dear friends that held a special place in his heart over the years. Words can’t explain how much we appreciate the years of creating and now sharing of memories of times well spent together. Loren is truly loved and greatly missed by many! Memorial donations are being accepted and can be given to his family directly or sent to Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Services are pending at the time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
