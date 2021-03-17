On Feb. 26, 2021, Lorelei Florence (LaMont) Patrick was finally at peace after an 8-year battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. Lorelei was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Tacoma, Wash., to Dewey and Florence LaMont. She was mother to Robbie and Ryan at a young age. Ryan was born with severe physical and developmental disabilities and needed constant care. Robbie passed away as a child from cancer. She grieved and moved forward while still keeping their memories alive.
She met Christopher Patrick in Tacoma while waitressing in 1977. Within six months, they were traveling the country together and were married two years later. They settled outside of Lyle, Wash., where they stayed for nearly 20 years. Their marriage lasted 41 years, through many moves, illnesses, and celebrations. They had two daughters, Lorelei Elizabeth and Lynnmarie. After several more moves, they retired to Kingman, Ariz., where they became a part of the community almost instantly.
Lorelei was a keen gardener, avid cook and baker, talented seamstress, fashionista, cocktail enthusiast, and Yahtzee shark. She leaves behind a diverse and well-stocked liquor cabinet. Her kahlua, fudge, and chocolate chip cookie recipes are legendary. The garments she sewed and gifted have become prized possessions. More importantly, she shared these hobbies with her daughters (who were sometimes reluctant to learn), who now keep these traditions alive.
She also shared with her daughters how to become confident and self-sufficient women. She ensured they knew how to politely advocate for themselves and when to be scathing to get what they or their children needed. She was supportive without being overbearing.
Alzheimer’s is insidious; it slowly robs a person of their identity, one brain cell at a time. Her family began losing pieces of her not long after her diagnosis in 2013 and are grateful she is no longer suffering the indignity of this debilitating disease.
A family memorial is being planned for summer, COVID-permitting.
