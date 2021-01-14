Lonnie Miller was born Jan. 17,1952, and passed away on Jan. 10, 2021. Lonnie graduated from Hood River High school in 1971. He was a proud member of the United States Army.
After high school Lonnie took a job at Hanels mill in Parkdale, Ore. From there he went to other log yards. In 1994-95, he moved to White Swan, Wash., to start a log yard (his baby) on the Yakima Indian Reservation.
He loved listening to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Some of his favorite songs were “Fortunate Son,” “Sweet Caroline,” Tear in My Beer” and “Goodnight Irene.”
Lonnie loved fishing, hunting, camping, the ocean and the great outdoors. He loved visiting and spending time with family and friends
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Lori Miller of White Swan, Wash.; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Marilyn Miller of The Dalles, Ore.; son Matt Miller of Salem, Ore.; daughter Sheri Miller of Salem; grandchildren Cheyenne, Tim, Amanda, Christina, Lonnie Jr. and Shawn; and great-grandchildren Daniel and Oliver. He is also survived by two uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and great friends.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Ada Miller, parents Loren and Kathryn Miller, daughter Lori Miller, and ex-wife but good friend Carol Martin.
He was well known and much loved by family and friends. He will be truly missed. Till we meet again our beloved Lonnie (Lon).
