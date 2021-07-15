Lois Elaine Baker passed away at home on July 9, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born Dec. 29, 1929, to Helen and Tomas (Clyde) Jones in Clay Center, Kan.
Lois graduated from Wakefield High, Kan. in 1947 and then continued her education at Kansas State University, where she graduated in 1951 as a medical technologist.
While attending college, Lois met her husband, Jerry, while selling tickets to a dance. The rest is history. In 1951, they were married and moved to Ellensburg, Wash., in 1953. A year later, Lois and Jerry moved to White Salmon, Wash., where she got a job at Skyline Hospital as a medical technologist. Lois left the hospital in 1980 and acquired a job at the Henkle Middle School as a teacher’s assistant. Lois was a natural at teaching and loved working with kids and always hoped that she made a difference. While working, and after retiring in 1995, Lois and Jerry traveled to Europe, Africa, China, New Zealand, Russia and Siberia, where they shared many stories and adventures, including being charged by a bull elephant.
Lois had many interests and was involved in the White Salmon community and was constantly helping with volunteer organizations such as: Packing Christmas food baskets, the city library book sale, Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, and was also a long-standing PEO member.
Lois’s first passion was her family. Lois always put her family before herself. She was such a dedicated wife and Mom and she would have it no other way.
Another passion of Lois’s was reading. Jerry kept building more and more bookshelves until eventually, there was a dedicated room just for books where Lois had them all categorized by title and author (with good intentions of reading them all). Lois’s reading passion and volunteer work also lead to the honor of the Henkle Middle School Library being named after her — the Lois Baker Library.
Lois’s other passion was quilting, where the many lucky recipients of her quilts now have a beautiful legacy to attach a memory to the beautiful person she was.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, son David B. Baker, and sister Phyllis Jean Jones.
Lois is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jerry Baker; daughter, Stacie; sons Patrick (Holly) and Craig (Judy); brother, Alfred; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
No services to be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to WS-CHS ALUMNI ASSOC. REUNION. In the check memo line please write CASPE Scholarship Fund.
