Lisa Arsenault, 52, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Sept. 10, 2022, in her sleep. Lisa was predeceased by her mother Janet Glad. She is survived by her husband Fred Arsensault; siblings Kim Lockridge, Angela Crawford, Terry Glad, Denise Glad, Tim McRae, and Sabrina McRae; her children Kayla Murray, Denise Proebstel, and Dennnis Proebstel Jr.; and her grandchildren Zane Cassady, Kaiden Schilling, Camron Sams, Grace Murrary, Killian Cassady, and Kaziah Murray.
She played basketball, volleyball, and was in school plays, as well as cheerleading. She always worked in food service industry, and she loved every single one of her customers and made a special place in their hearts. She will always be flying high above us and forever in our hearts.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at The Dalles Eagles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.