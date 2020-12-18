Linn Schultz Cich-Jones passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.Linn was born in Hood River, Ore., on May 21, 1948, to Robert Jr. and Lavada Schultz. She was the oldest of nine brothers and sisters who all looked up to her.
Linn attended the Coe Primary School and graduated from the Hood River High School in 1966. She met Joe Cich while he was visiting Hood River with a friend while on leave from the Navy. They eloped to Reno, Nev., on Sept. 9, 1967. They made their home in Hood River County and raised their two children in the upper valley.
Linn was a wonderful homemaker and stay at home mom. She always had a huge garden and canned and preserved much of it for the winter. She worked a few jobs but ultimately stayed home to care for her family. Linn was widowed in 2000. After Joe’s death, she started college at the age of 52 to become a licensed practical nurse. She worked at the Oregon Veterans Home and the Hood River Care Center before retiring for health reasons.
Linn married Johnny Jones in May, 2006. They traveled yearly to many states, visiting family and were active in The Dalles Eagles Lodge.
Linn loved gardening, flowers, all animals, birds and the outdoors. She was always at the sporting events, fairs and programs to support her children and grandchildren. She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids so much and would light up when she was around them.
Linn is survived by her husband, Johnny Jones; daughter Cindy Beth (Harold Jr.); son Michael Cich (Tanya); stepchildren Jonathan Jones (Dana) and Shawna Lynn (T.J.); grandchildren Caitlyn Grant (John), Brandon Cich (Roxy), Carissa Cich (Anthony) and Jake Beth (Grace); step-grandchildren Kamari, Carlos, Mia, Jordan, C.J., Isaiah and Karter; her great-grandchildren Johnny and Hudson Grant, Bradley Cich, Oaklee Beth and another great-grandson and great-grandaughter, both due in April 2021. Linn is also survived by her siblings, Gerry Zurn (Gary), Lucy Hart (Rob), Bob Schultz (Sally), Fred Schultz, George Schultz, Tracy Carter (Richie), Joe Schultz (Janet) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Linn was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Cich, her parents, Robert and Lavada Schultz, brother Jim Schultz and her niece, Deana Currie-Haywood.
Mom, you will be greatly missed and never forgotten. We love you!
Many thanks to the Hood River Care Center for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
