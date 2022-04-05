Linda Lee Geiger Valente passed away peacefully at her home in Renton, Wash., on March 27, 2022. She was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Dec. 26, 1946, to the late Edward and Betty Geiger. She graduated from The Dalles High School and went on to study at Oregon State University before beginning a career with United Airlines as a Flight Attendant.
After retirement from the airlines, she had two children, Joseph and Maria. She spent countless hours in their classrooms, attending recitals and concerts and nervously watching sporting events. As they grew older, Linda began a second career at Fairwood Pharmacy, where she met and had a profound impact on all those she worked with. After second retirement, she and husband, Jules, cruised the world, visited the kids and she was present for the births of all four of her grandsons.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Jules; children Joseph Valente and Maria Valente Woodard; brother John Geiger; sister Carrol Clark; four grandchildren, Aiden Valente, Payne Woodard, Hodges Valente, and Freddie Woodard; and several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Linda will be laid to rest on April 15 next to her parents Ed and Betty at St Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles, in a family ceremony.
