Linda Jean McNaughton died at her Parkdale, Ore., home on March 8, 2022. She left the world graciously and gently, as was her style in life.
Linda was born in Boise, Idaho, to Jean and Finley McNaughton. She was the middle child of three, having an older brother, David, and a younger sister, Kathy. The three shared early formative experiences as the children of a U.S. Forester by spending summers at a wilderness ranger station on the Payette National Forest. Linda, David and Kathy were lifelong friends.
When Linda was 15, the family moved to Northern Virginia. She graduated from Annandale High School in 1965 and went on to graduate from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., in 1969. After college, Linda spread her young adult wings, traveling on her own to Europe and living for brief periods in Washington and California before making a long-term home in Honolulu. She held a job she loved for some years at Royal Hawaiian Airlines before meeting and marrying Jeremy Stewart. Jerry was a master carpenter and talented general contractor, a good man who brought adventure, love and devotion to Linda’s life for 22 years of marriage. Linda worked in the business end of Jerry’s construction company, enjoying their life in Hawaii until they retired and moved to Oregon in 2005 to start a new adventure helping her father with his pear orchard and seeing him through to the end of his life. Sadly, Jerry died suddenly in 2006, leaving Linda to make a new life in Parkdale on her own.
Linda faced a lonely time in her life with strength and courage. She made wonderful new friends in the upper Hood River Valley and embraced the life of a fledgling orchardist. She fell in love with Parkdale, the pear orchard surrounding the family home, and the majestic Mount Hood that filled the sky beyond her back deck. She took pride in her role as steward of her parents’ legacy, and she recorded the beauty of her Parkdale surrounds through photography, poetry, annual calendars, and photo story books. Linda was an active member of her Upper Valley book club and walking group, activities she enjoyed with close friends who always returned her friendship and love in good measure.
One of Linda’s most important roles was cat parent. She loved and cared for many cats in her life, but she leaves behind Ben and Pandora. Besides nearby and distant friends and relatives, she also leaves her immediate family: David and Suzanne, Kathy and Charlie, Heathe and Rodrigo and children, Blake and Colby and children, Fletcher and David and respective children.
Linda had a tender heart, a gentle soul and a sweet spirit. She will be deeply loved and remembered always.
