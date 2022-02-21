Linda Kay Hilton, 74, passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Linda was born April 21, 1947, to parents Wint and Gyneth (Hankins) Roberts. Linda grew up in the Hood River area with siblings Joann, Johnny and Randy. She graduated from Hood River High School in 1965.
Linda and Larry first met when they were next door neighbors and later married on July 18, 1965. Together they had four children: Luther Alan born in 1966, Tony born in 1969, Todd born in 1970, and Christina born in 1978. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Honorary Chapter FFA Degree, and DFG Credit Union board. Linda started working at the Diamond Fruit Cannery in 1965. Then in 1970, she started working in office at Diamond Fruits Pinegrove Pre-size. In 1981, she moved into the administrative office at Diamond Central and stayed there until retiring in 2012. Also, during the ‘70s and ‘80s, she worked at Hackett1s TV and Appliances. From 1988 to 2016, Linda did the bookkeeping for Hilton Orchards.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gambling and traveling. Some of her favorite trips were taking her grandkids to Disneyland. Linda also spent lots of time with horses and going to her granddaughters and great-granddaughters horse shows. Later in life, she became a fan of NASCAR and found delight in going to races.
Linda is survived by her husband Larry, of 56 years; children Alan (Melody), Tony (Danielle), and Todd (Tenille) all of Hood River, and Christina of The Dalles, Ore.; grandchildren Justin, Tyler, Zackery, Hailey, Tanner, Kaesha, Toby, Joshua, Aspen, Dylan, Lily, and Skye; and great-grandchildren Presley, Kennedy, Wyatt, Isaiah, Noah, Brielle, and Jaylin.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Johnny and Randy Roberts, her father Wint Roberts, her sister Joann (Roberts) Wols, and her mother Gyneth Roberts.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Anderson1s Tribute Center with reception to follow and a time for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., before her service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Odell Fire Department c/o Anderson1s Tribute Center.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
