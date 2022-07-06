Lina Louise Haug of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully at The Springs on June 26, 2022. Lina was born on Jan. 15, 1926, in Denver, Colo., to Gottlieb and Essie Pearl (Doss) Haug. She was the oldest of four children, two sons and two daughters. She moved with her parents from Denver to Borger, Texas, at the age of 6months, where her father worked in the oil fields. Then at age 4, she moved with her parents and one brother to Amarillo, Texas, where her father worked for a dairy business/farm.
She attended school in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1944. After graduation from high school, her parents, along with her brothers and sister, moved to Portland, Ore., in 1944, then in October of that same year, the family moved to The Dalles, Ore. Upon moving to The Dalles, she began working for First National Bank of Portland (later became First Interstate Bank) where she started as a file clerk. She worked her way up and in 1962 became the assistant operation officer; she was one of the first women to be appointed to an officer position at that time. When she retired in 1988, after 43 years of service, she was the assistant manager – operations.
After retirement, she loved to travel. She was able to travel to many countries and took a number of cruises. Her most memorable trip was to Switzerland, where her father was born. She also enjoyed trips to Russia, Australia, Alaska, Canada and Texas.
She was active in the First United Methodist Church, where she held various roles, including Sunday School treasurer and financial secretary, and was also active in United Methodist Women and church choir. She was a member of the Soroptimist Club, Azalea Rebekah Lodge, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Chenowith Grange, The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, and Oregon Bankers Association. She was a very active volunteer with Mid-Columbia Medical Center and the Discovery Center. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, counting cross-stitch, playing bridge and gardening. She cherished the special relationship she had with her sister Virginia and her loss in August of 2021 had a significant impact on her.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Haug and wife Delores, and Doss Haug, and her sister Virginia (Haug) Johnson and husband William. She is survived by Doss’ wife, Sally Naramore. She was a favorite aunt to Elizabeth (Johnson) and Kevin Windsor, Eileen (Johnson) and David Evans, Carolyn (Johnson) and Mauricio Calderon, Lynda (Haug) Voodre, Robin Haug, Nancy Haug, David Haug and Steven Haug. She is also survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews (great-nephew Eric Evans preceded her in death). Lina will be remembered for all the love she showed her family as well as her dedication to her church, the community and her many dear friends.
A service was held at Spencer, Libby and Powell on July 9, and a graveside service followed at IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lina to the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation – Gift Shop Fund, 1700 E. 19th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
