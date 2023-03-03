Lesli Lynn Lampe, 64, of Underwood, Wash., passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, while on vacation in Mesa, Ariz., after multiple battles with cancer and MS.
Lesli was born in Lebanon, Ore., on July 13, 1958, to Dwight and Gladys Templeton. She went to school in Sweet Home, Ore., and continued education at the University of Oregon.
In 1992, Lesli was a founding member of the Oregon Jamboree Music Festival, had a passion for community service, and a love for country music. Lesli helped attract leading artists, like Wynonna Judd, to headline the festival. In 1997, Lesli moved to Hood River, Ore., with her son Lucas, met the love of her life, Doug Lampe, and joined their families in marriage in 2002. She then spent her career as owner and a designer at Trellis flowers and gifts, where she connected deeply with the community.
Lesli loved time in the sun and being near any source of water while bringing circles of friends together. She valued time spent in nature, lake time in the Midwest, and had an avid green thumb. Family, holiday traditions, and decorating for Christmas were always a priority.
A loving partner, mother, and friend, Lesli is survived by her husband Douglas Lampe of Underwood, sons Lucas Ancke, Scott Lampe, and Cory Lampe, siblings Gordon Templeton and Lois Folz, and their respective families.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to White Salmon Lions Club, P.O. Box 546, White Salmon, WA 98672.
A celebration of life will be held at the Society Hotel, in Bingen, Wash., from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.