Leora May Ramsay (Barnedt) of Arlington, Ore., passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, after several months of health complications. The last two weeks of her life were spent in Good Shepherd Hospital and Geneva House in Hermiston, Ore. There she was cared for with dignity, honor and love and her family shared that time with her.
She was born to Datus and Genevieve Barnedt in White Salmon, Wash., on Jan. 4, 1936. She shared her birthday with her twin brother Marvin and her mother. The family consisted of seven children, four of which were twins.
She married Don Ramsay on Dec. 6, 1952, in Goldendale, Wash. They raised three children while operating and expanding their hay, wheat and cattle ranch. Their first ranch was located in White Salmon, which they sold prior to moving to the Arlington ranch in 1979.
Leora had several careers and interests in her long life. She was a waitress before having children, then a school cook when the kids were little. When they got a bit older, she attended the Dalles Beauty College and became a beautician. Several years later, she became a dental assistant when she took over her daughter’s high school internship job at a dental office when Connie left for college.
Her main occupation was always a ranch wife and that became more full-time when the family moved to the Arlington ranch. She loved the ranch lifestyle, where she worked hard outside and inside. She ran equipment, worked cattle, burned tumbleweeds and killed snakes. Her beautiful yard and garden was a constant source of joy for her. And her house was where she excelled at her unique style of decorating and hosting big family get togethers. She loved QVC Shopping — yes, she was definitely a fashionista before that was even a word! She was also proud of her last car — a snazzy reproduction T-Bird. She golfed with the Arlington Golf Gals and went on their retreats. Leora and Don took trips to Hawaii, Montana, Yellowstone and the Redwoods, Mardi Gras and also went to Alaska several times to see her only living sibling, Bob Barnedt.
They took rodeo trips to see their son Mike, who was a PRCA saddle bronc rider, compete. They took family trips with their son Doug and his family to the coast. And they took any kind of trip that Connie came up with.
Through it all, her big love was her family. She was the foundation of the Ramsay family and the glue that held everyone together. She was just shy of 70 years of marriage. She was the cool mom and the good time grandma. She was a free spirit who always chose happy over sad and laughter over tears. She will be greatly missed but will live on through her family in small moments and large ways.
Leora is survived by her husband, Don Ramsay of Arlington and her three children, Connie Ramsay of Condon, Ore., Doug Ramsay (Lorie) of Lyle, Wash., and Mike Ramsay (Kelly) of Baker City, Ore. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin Ramsay (Marci) of Lyle, Jaecee Hoctor (Josh) of Glenwood, Wash., and Katie Hams (Paul) of Condon, Ore. And of course, the great-grandchildren, Carson, Mason, Jocee, Jentry, Kyla, and Paxton; her brother Bob Barnedt (Pat) of Arizona/Alaska snowbird status; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Leora was proceeded in death by her parents, Datus and Genevieve Barnedt, her brothers Bill, Marvin, Jack, and Jim, and her sister Lavone; her beloved dog Briscoe just recently went over the rainbow bridge.
A celebration of life is being held at the Rock Creek Schoolhouse on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Middle Rock Creek Lane out of Arlington. This will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. Food and drink will be provided.
This is NOT a somber affair — please wear your best hat, a fun funky outfit, or lots of jewelry, or all three to honor Leora!
