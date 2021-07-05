Leonard Dexter Welch was born at his family's humble home in Calvin, Okla., on Jan. 20, 1925. He was the youngest in his family unit and its last survivor. Growing up during the Dust Bowl, his parents, Adam and Dora Welch, made the decision to move to Central California in 1940. Dex attended Liberty high school in Brentwood. Calif., where he was a proud member of the high school band and enjoyed playing football.
Upon graduation from high school, he immediately entered the armed services on July 5, 1943, where he became a Private First Class, Co A 27th Infantry in the U.S. Army. Serving in the Asiatic Pacific receiving two medals, World War II Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, leaving his service by Honorable Discharge Dec. 20, 1944, due to injuries received during battle.
Dexter married the love of his life, Noma Dean Williamson, on March 10, 1951. They had four children, Denise Kay, Robert Dexter (deceased), Gregory Alen (deceased) and Darris Dawn; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Dexter and Noma enjoyed competitive ballroom dancing as a young couple and continued dancing with one another until Noma’s passing in March 14, 2016.
Dexter had a great love for many activities in life. He played trombone, saxophone, guitar and harmonica. He enjoyed singing, riding and training horses, collecting horse tack and he was an accomplished silversmith.
Dexter and Noma were deeply involved with their faith in Jehovah God and dedicated their life to him and his service in 1965 through baptism.
Dexter passed away in the care of Heart of Hospice at his home with Ashley Manor Memory Care in Hood River, Ore., on June 23, 2021. A deep and sincere thank you to the caregivers of Ashley Manor and Heart of Hospice.
He will be remembered by those he touch. Rest now daddy.
