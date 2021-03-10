Leon (Dan) Pemberton died the evening of Jan. 28, 2021, at age 91 ½. His religious faith was Seventh-day Adventist. He was in hospice care prior to his death at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. He was born June 26, 1929.
Dan was proud to be a Veteran of World War II, Navy 1st Class Seaman, 1944-1947. He enjoyed baseball, camping, loved Pugh Family Reunions (17 years as president), enjoyed arts and crafts, loved to sing, was funny, and easy going.
It was in Hood River where Dan met and married Evalena, and they celebrated 71 years together. His job with the telephone company (20 years) moved his family to the Yakima Valley, Wash., where he was promoted to Forman lineman.
Dan and Evalena moved to Fossil, Ore., and worked as caretakers for Kinzua Lodge living onsite for 17 years. They moved to Condon, Ore., and he worked at Mid-Columbia Bus Company.
Dan is survived by his wife, Evalena Pemberton; daughter Gloria Pemberton and Marsha Docken (Oregon); son David and Patricia Pemberton (Idaho); daughter Jackie Pemberton and Shon Martinez (Ore.); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jack and Norman, and sister Donna. He was also preceded in death by his first-born daughter, Linda Brogan.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Providence Home Health and Providence Hospice in Hood River. We also appreciate the loving care he received from caregivers and med techs at Hawks Ridge.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held later this year.
