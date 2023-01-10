Lawrence James Steinke, age 77, was born Nov. 17, 1945, and passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Lawrence was born in Detroit, Mich., to Otto and Margaret Steinke.
Lawrence got his Bachelor of Science at the Oregon State University in forest service engineering. He also served in the United States Army from 1968-1971, becoming a Vietnam Veteran. Lawrence married Bonnie Joe Hynd.
Lawrence worked for Western in Pendleton, Ore., from 1971-1974, then transferring to Pape in Redmond, Ore., from 1977-1979, working and retiring from Halton-Peterson in The Dalles, Ore., from 1980-2015. He was influential in bringing AYSO-American Youth Soccer Organization to The Dalles in 1985-1993.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Bonnie Joe Hynd; his children, Jeff Scott Steinke and Eric Skye Steinke; his grandchildren Ashley, 29, Tyler, 27, Skye, 26, Teal, 24, Dylan, 23, and Jaden, 21; and siblings Ken Steinke, Jim Steinke, Ron Steinke, and Janice Snow (Steinke).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
