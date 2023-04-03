Lawrence (Larry) Ness Gill passed away peacefully Feb. 24, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born July 5, 1945, in Memphis, Tenn., but the time spent in his youth exploring the Mojave Desert surrounding his childhood home in Ridgecrest, Calif., instilled a lifelong love of the outdoors and adventure.
After high school, he studied forestry before being drafted into the army, stationed in Germany. He later spent time traveling through Europe, Morocco, Hawaii, and Canada, and met his former wife, Lynne.
Larry and Lynne joined the Peace Corps and lived in Burkina Faso in West Africa from 1973-1975. He eventually returned to Eastern Oregon to raise his two children, Nat and Megan. He lived in Union County (Medical Springs/La Grande) from 1971-1988 before moving the family to The Dalles, Ore., in the Columbia Gorge to pursue his interest in windsurfing.
After divorcing in 2003, Larry was fortunate to continue his adventures with partner Lisa Nevara, spending time between The Dalles, Hood River, Ore., and the Oregon coast.
Larry had lived for 20 years with Parkinson’s disease. As his Parkinson's progressed, he spent an increasing amount of time in Bellingham, Wash., with his daughter, Megan. In June 2022, he moved to the Lynden Family Care Home near Bellingham in view of North Cascades and close to the ocean that he loved.
Larry was always an adventurer at heart and lived his life to the fullest every day. He was part of the 1970s back to the land movement and pursued a life that blended his love for the outdoors and his desire for adventure. He did everything from working as a cowboy, to brick mason, to dairy farmer, to tree planter, to pine cone picker, to forester, to watershed restoration specialist, to home remodeler extraordinaire.
He was a passionate outdoor enthusiast (hiker, windsurfer, explorer) and conservationist, and this will continue to be his legacy. Larry had a way of inspiring and instilling an appreciation of the simple beauties of nature and life in everyone around him, including those he had the opportunity to mentor. He will be greatly missed.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Marian Gill, and his brother, Ron Gill. He is survived by his two children, Megan Whitsell (and son-in-law Daniel Whitsell) and Nat Gill (and daughter-in-law Christie Gill); his grandchildren Sam Gill, Maren Whitsell, and Eben Whitsell; his long-time partner Lisa Nevara; sister Patrice and brother-in-law James Archuleta; nephews Luke George and Vince Archuleta; niece Carol Beaman; his former wife, Lynne Tietjen Gill; and brother-in-law Bill Tietjen.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 6 at the Deschutes Park swimming hole. There will be a potluck, music and songs, and story sharing.
