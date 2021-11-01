Laurie Joan (Henderson) Arrowsmith passed away Oct. 27, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Laurie was born June 21, 1955, in Livingston, Mont., to William James Henderson and Heidi (Neal) Henderson.

Laurie graduated from Wallowa High School, 1973, and attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., where she met Curt Arrowsmith. She and Curt Arrowsmith in Wallowa, Ore., on Sept. 13, 1975.

She was a proud mother of sons Adam and Alex. She is survived by:

Curt Arrowsmith, Adam Arrowsmith, Alex Arrowsmith

Adam Arrowsmith — Portland, Ore.

Alex Arrowsmith — Portland, Ore.

Brother Steve Henderson, Wasilla, Alaska

Step brother Brice Neal, Brookings, Ore.

There will be no services at Laurie’s request. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

