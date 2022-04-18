Laura Ann Sparks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away in her home in The Dalles Ore., on April 13, 2022.
Ann died surrounded by her loving family. Ann was loved by everyone she encountered. Her happiness and joyful spirit were contagious. She was born to Lillie Mae and Matt France Ada in Finger, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 1937. In Austin, Texas, she met and fell in love with Franklin D. Sparks (Sparky). They share three children together: Bob, Greg, and Laurie Sparks. In addition, Ann is mourned by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as two siblings, Francis and Mickey.
Ann was strong, beautiful, and caring throughout her life. As a kid, she would do her sibling’s chores for them when they were ill. As an adult, she always made sure to bring the family together and create traditions and memories that will be cherished for years to come. Ann loved spending time with her family and friends, often hosting delicious home cooked southern dinners. She loved to celebrate and was always the life of the party. You couldn’t get her off the dance floor, and she loved singing karaoke and spending time with family.
Ann had several hobbies and passions in life and was never afraid to pursue them. She had an amazing green thumb, loved crafting, and enjoyed redecorating their family home. She worked as a cosmetologist with a salon attached to her home.
Her children and grandchildren are forever grateful for the many skills she taught them. From gardening to frying chicken or sewing, there was nothing she couldn’t do. She loved spoiling her loved ones with fresh baked bread, coconut cake, hushpuppies, biscuits and gravy, and hugs and kisses.
A celebration of Ann’s wonderful life and the love her family has for her is planned for April 23 at 1 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.
