Lauana May Sparks (Moore) passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Oct. 24, 2020. She was 79, just 3-and-a-half weeks shy of her 80th birthday. Lauana was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Newport, Ore., to Riley and Lois Moore. She had three brothers, Ralph (and Pat) Wonsyld, Leonard (and Mary) Wonsyld, and Butch (and Betty) Moore.
She grew up in Reedsport, Ore., attending elementary school through 8th grade. After moving to Hood River in 1954, she attended Hood River Jr. High, and then Wy’east High School with the class of 1958. She had many friends there, including her very dear group of lady friends that were still getting together through the last few years for luncheons. On Oct. 11, 1957, Lauana married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Sparks, in Hood River, Ore. The following year, she gave birth to their first child, Randy. Three daughters followed in the next six years, Jennifer, Julie and Pamela.
Lauana was very involved with her family. When her children were young, she helped out with the Boy Scouts and was a 4-H leader. She also helped with many school activities. Camping was a very enjoyable part of the summer. Each year, we would go for a week-long camping trip to Lost Lake. She invented Glamping before its time! It would take two pickup loads to get everything there. She had a very elaborate camp kitchen set up with curtains included. She also had an arts and crafts table for special projects to do with her grandchildren. It was always a very fun week to enjoy with her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Christmas was always a very special time of year for Lauana. We would start off the season with a whole day adventure of picking out the perfect Christmas tree in the woods, while enjoying roasting hotdogs and hot chocolate around a campfire. When it came to decorating at home, you would have thought you were in Santa’s village. Her other interests included trips to the coast and Eastern Oregon. She loved watching wildlife, with many small outings close to home looking for deer, turkeys and quail. At home she loved gardening and had many bird feeders and birdhouses throughout their garden to attract the birds.
When her family was young, she would can enough fruits and vegetables to last all winter. She was quite the seamstress too. Lauana worked at various jobs, including Parkdale School cafeteria, Safeway and cleaning houses for close friends. She was also very involved in being on the Election Board at the Dee Fire Department. Her most loved job of all was raising her family and making them feel very special. Just two weeks before Lauana began her new journey of life, she and Melvin celebrated their 63rd anniversary. It was such a special day for the whole family to celebrate together! We will really miss our very special wife, mother and grandmother!
Lauana is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Sparks; son Randy (Claire) Sparks of The Dalles, Ore., three daughters, Jennifer (Terry) Jordan of Renton, Wash., Julie Weseman of Hood River, and Pamela Monahan of Hood River; grandchildren Chris Sparks, Michelle Lucas, Brad Jordan, Jason Monahan, Travis Monahan, Aly Weseman, Josh Jordan, and Taylor Weseman; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who she cared so deeply for, along with her beloved black lab, Suzie-Q. She also had many friends she felt were like family to her. Lauana was predeceased by her parents, Riley and Lois Moore; two brothers, Ralph Wonsyld and Leonard Wonsyld; and son-in-law Steve Monahan.
Family will be having a private service on Nov. 18 (Lauana’s 80th Birthday). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made out to the Oregon Humane Society or the Audubon Society. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Borate and staff with OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Dr. Lynne Allen and staff at Celilo Cancer Center, The ICU staff at MCMC, and Dr. McHugh at MCMC Family Medicine Heart of Hospice.
