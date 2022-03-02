Larry Thompson, known to many as LT, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the age of 82. Larry was born to Harvey Thompson and Frances Ross Thompson March 15, 1939. Larry grew up on a ranch east of Moro, Ore., with his parents and his younger sister, Janet Thompson Moulds.
Larry grew up playing basketball and cheering on the University of Oregon Ducks. He graduated from the University of Oregon, where he met his wife, Carol Tonele Thompson. Larry and Carol returned to the family farm after graduation, where they farmed and raised their two children, Angie Thompson and Ty Thompson.
Larry was known to many people for his love of gardening and his ability to get anything to grow. He hunted and fished his entire life — even winning the local Wasco Fishing Derby at one time. In the latter half of Larry’s life, he became quite the chef — cooking for family and friends. Larry was also known for his famous cocktail sauce, which is still served at the Sherman County Athletic Foundation Annual Crab Feed. Larry will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and his ability to tell a story.
The family suggests donations be made to the Sherman County Athletic Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.