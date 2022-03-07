Larry Cecil Ashley, 81, of Maupin, Ore., died Feb. 28, 2022, in Madras, Ore. Larry was born Dec. 27, 1940, in The Dalles, Ore. Larry was raised and lived his entire life, never having moved, on Bakeoven (near Maupin), operating the family ranch, first in partnership with his father, then purchasing his father’s share. Larry attended Maupin Grade School and graduated from Maupin High School in 1959, having played football his four years.
Larry entered the Oregon National Guard upon graduation and served until 1967 while he operated the ranch. He was a mechanic for the Guard.
Larry married Beth Peetz, later divorcing. They had three children, Debra Steven and Sarah.
He married his best friend, partner and soulmate, Vicki Gimlin, in 1989. Together they purchased additional acreage to add to the family farm.
Larry served on the Maupin School Board and was a member of the Booster Club while the children were in school. He also served on the South Wasco Soil Conservation Board and the Wasco Electric Co-op Board for 18 years.
He believed you had to stay current with industry by reading lots of trade papers and magazines. That being said, he was a Life Member of the Oregon Wheat League. He was active in the Wasco County Livestock Association, having served as president, chairman of the Bull Tour, the annual Beef Bar-B-Q and the Wasco County Fair sale committee. He was also a member of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, having served as state vice president.
Together, Larry and Vicki enjoyed traveling the United States, trying to visit all 50 states. They missed their goal by seven. One of their travel highlights was taking an extended trip in which they went from Florida to California by traveling through the Panama Canal. In later years, they purchased a travel trailer and liked to go to the mountains or along a river and just relax.
Larry is survived by his fur babies, Stripe and Hooter; his wife Vicki; children Debra (Dick), Steven (Julie) and Sarah; grandchildren Henry, Andrew, William and Isabel; sister Lois Kennedy; sister-in-law Barbara Appleford (Tom); brother-in-law Richard Gimlin (Mikki); and nine nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Memorials may be sent to the South Wasco County Ambulance Fund. A celebration of life is planned for May 29 at the family ranch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.