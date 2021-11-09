Kyle M. Wood, a much-loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at home on Nov. 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kyle M. (Berry) Wood was born Nov. 5, 1973, to his parents Mary and Colin Berry, on the first snowy winter day. Kyle grew up in Hood River, making many long-lasting friendships over the years. He attended Opal & Eldon Mills’ Preschool, Mid Valley Elementary, Wy’east Middle School and graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1992. After graduation, Kyle was gifted an Outward-Bound wilderness course by his father, which he described as being a profound life changing experience.
Kyle moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1996, where he lived for seven years and worked in the glass industry. Kyle made many visits back to Hood River to see family and friends, including Andrea, with whom he had a strong friendship since 1995. Kyle and Andrea’s friendship sparked into a loving relationship in 2002.
Kyle was determined to return home to Hood River to build a life with her on Valentine’s Day in 2003. On a snowy winter day, Kyle and Andrea married in an intimate ceremony officiated by his father at his mother and stepfather’s Hood River home on Jan. 1, 2004. Later that year they welcomed their son, Ethan, who was born in October. In 2007, Kyle adopted Andrea’s two boys, Brandon and Trystan. He was a devoted father who stepped into the role with ease and always made family a priority. He taught his boys many life skills, and introduced them to his own personal hobbies, such as his love of modifying and customizing all of his vehicles.
Kyle and Andrea loved raising their sons in Hood River near many friends and family. They enjoyed traveling, camping, and DIY home improvement projects, including building their dream home in the Rockford area of Hood River Valley in 2019. Kyle was best known for his calm demeanor, sense of humor, kindness and caring for others, wit and warm smile that lit up a room. Kyle worked in various management positions at Cardinal Glass for 18 years and was well liked and appreciated by all. He enjoyed his work because he enjoyed the people he worked with, and over the years he developed many long-lasting friendships he would describe like a second family.
Kyle is survived by his wife Andrea (Francisco) Wood; his sons Ethan Wood, Trystan and Brandon Fisher-Wood; his parents Mary and Buck Hobbs, and Colin Wood and Elaine Maahs; his siblings Devin and Carrie Hobbs, Kelsey Newhouse (Chris), Amancay Blank (Ryan), and Canela Springer (Tom); his nephews William and Wyatt Springer and Kaipo Newhouse; and one much anticipated grandson, due in December, to be named Kyle, after his grandpa. It was Kyle’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to St. Jude.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends overlooking the Hood River Valley during blossom season in 2022. Gone Too Soon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
