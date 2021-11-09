Kyle Rozentals Black, age 48, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Kyle was born and raised in The Dalles, Ore., July 12, 1973. He was a graduate of The Dalles High School in 1991 and later moved to Portland to further his education in art.
Kyle was the owner of Black Sheep Screen and Sign as well as one of three owners of a store Made in Milwaukie. Kyle’s talents were many. He enjoyed art, graphics and especially enjoyed riding his Harley and was a founding member of Poor Sports motorcycle club. He also enjoyed his classic Camero that he had plans of restoring. Kyle and his father had a shared appreciation for gun collecting and spent many an hour swapping stories and information about them. Kyle enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved to have fun. He was known for his contagious laugh. To say that he will be missed by his family and friends is an understatement.
Kyle is survived by his wife Kalie Cagel, his father Karl Rozentals, his mother Sherry Walker, his sister Susan Rozentals, and too many friends to list.
The family would like to express our thanks for the love and tremendous support that we have received. Kyle may be gone but will live on in our hearts forever.
A memorial for Kyle will be held from 6 p.m. until late on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Dante’s, 350 W. Burnside St., in Portland.
