Kurtis Richard Duggan, age 44, died on Oct. 13, 2020, in Bend, Ore. Kurtis was born on Feb. 29, 1976, in Hood River, Ore., to Doug and Sharon Duggan.
Growing up in the Hood River Valley, Kurtis had a love of pop culture, a talent for singing, and dreamed of big city living. During high school, he followed in his big sister’s footsteps, working at Encore Video. He quickly became the “movie guy,” with a passion for film, and he loved to share his cinematic knowledge or suggest movies to his customers. He spent a good portion of his early career working for Hollywood Video, and eventually transferred from Portland, Ore., to San Francisco, Calif., living out his dream of living and working downtown. Returning to Portland after a few years led Kurtis to find both his beloved cat, Chloe, and his true calling: Design studio manager. Kurtis worked for Pottery Barn as a design director. He enjoyed helping people and loved to create beautiful spaces both for his clients, and at home. He especially loved decorating for the holidays, and every year his Christmas tree was fit for the cover of a magazine.
Kurtis had many interests: Shopping, singing, music, decorating, dancing, traveling, running, tennis, and the outdoors. He looked forward to Awards Season each year, and never missed Oscar night, when he and friends would compare their own votes for the best and worst dressed celebrities. He had a magnetic personality, and easily made new friends everywhere he went. If there was a soundtrack to the memories held by those that knew him, it would be the sound of laughter. He himself had an infectious laugh, but he also told hilarious stories that would lead to hours of laughing for everyone else too.
Kurtis moved to Bend in 2019 and resided there until his death. He will be dearly missed by his chosen family of friends, and by all that were lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his father Doug Duggan, sister Brooke Henderson, nephew Holden Henderson, niece Katelyn Henderson, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kurtis was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Duggan. Our family would like to thank all of you that have supported Kurtis and our family throughout the years. We will be forever grateful!
A service to celebrate Kurtis’ life and mourn his passing will be planned at a later date.