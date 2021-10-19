Kurt Schneider of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore., passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Oct. 12, 2021.
Kurt was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Niederdorf, Switzerland, to Arnold and Marie Schneider. He was the youngest of five brothers and sisters who all grew up on the family’s dairy farm in the rolling green foothills of the Swiss Alps. Kurt would often ski to the valley floor to attend grammar school and, as a lifelong cyclist, would ride his bike to primary school in the next town over. Later, he biked, then rode, the train to Zurich, where he attended Juventes University of Zurich and met his first wife Helen. They were married in 1960.
Kurt and Helen moved to Milwaukee, Wisc., from Switzerland in 1961, where Kurt worked for Alan-Bradley as an electrical engineer. He transferred to a branch of Westinghouse in the Bay Area in 1963.
Being avid skiers, the couple saw a need for a ski shop and, in 1965, opened what would grow in to a successful retail operation called the Swiss Ski Chalet in Hayward, Calif. In addition to a full rental shop that included soft goods rentals, Kurt was proud that his shop provided customer’s with cutting-edge ski tuning technology that included the West Coast’s first stone ground tune. They expanded the business to include some of the first “ski swaps” in the country and Kurt loved to tell stories from those days.
Kurt was also an adventurous world traveler and passed through the Hood River area to ski at Mt. Hood Meadows in his travels. He fell in love with Mount Hood and purchased a plot of land in the upper valley, where he planned to retire and get back to his farming roots. For more than 40 years, he worked the land, changing irrigation by hand, cutting and bailing hay, building and maintaining fences, and making infrastructure improvements to his farm almost until his death. Kurt seemed happiest behind the wheel of a tractor but also enjoyed RV’ing and always owned a sporty European car. He was a strong hiker, worked as a mountain guide and ski instructor as a young man and loved to spend time outdoors. Most of all, though, he was a farmer and proud that the dairy farm he grew up on in Switzerland continues to be family-owned and operated by Kurt’s nephew, Kurt Jr., and great-nephew Daniel.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Marie; first wife, Helen; and his brothers and sisters Vreneli, Reinhard, Alice and Willie.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Gabriele, who he and Helen befriended on a Noreweigian freighter crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 1964. Kurt and Gabriele maintained their friendship throughout the years that later blossomed to love and were married in 1999. Kurt is also survived by his stepson, Nicholas (Rebekah); his nephew, Kurt Jr. (Sabina); niece, Rosemarie (Roland); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service for Kurt is still to be determined but will be announced as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkdale Fire Department and/or the Providence Hospice of the Gorge, who Kurt called “Angels on Earth.”
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
