KokDjen Su was born on Nov. 10, 1952, in Kebumen, Indonesia, to Su Sun Fa and Tan Lien Ing. He passed away on March 16, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. He was 68 years old at the time of his passing.
Djen’s Chinese heritage was from the Hubei Province. He grew up in Muntilan, Indonesia, attending De Britto — Yogyakarta, a private Catholic High School. As one of his childhood classmate shared, Djen was the top of the class in math and would always be the first who finished his exam.
He then attended Portland State University, earning a B.S. in electrical engineering. Djen was very studious and bright. He took 27 credit hours of heavy engineering classes, enabling him to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in three years. He was an honor student throughout his college years and earned a full scholarship.
To support himself during college, he worked at the Benson hotel in Portland, where he learned how to make his famous prime rib and clam chowder. He proceeded to work on a Master’s degree in electrical engineering. He had almost finished his thesis when he realized his student immigration status would require him to leave the U.S. once the degree was completed. But Djen loved the USA.
While studying for his Master’s degree at Portland State, Djen met the love of his life, Grace, through a Christian retreat and her brother, Steve. Djen and Grace were married on Nov. 12, 1977, in Portland.
Shortly thereafter, he was on a fishing trip to Hood River and found that the Sundown Restaurant was for sale. At that time, if a person invested more than $40,000 and created jobs, he could become a legal immigrant.
They purchased the restaurant in April 1978. Originally, the Sundown was only serving American cuisine, but soon Djen introduced Chinese cuisine consisting of his own recipes and his favorite dishes from his childhood that he learned from his grandmother and mother. The much-loved China Gorge was started. Son Justin was born in August 1979. The first 10 years of owning and operating the restaurant under Djen’s leadership and hard work, and the grace of God, established the foundation of the family’s love of their community. As one of Djen’s passions was creating and sharing good food with others, running the restaurant was a delight and joy to him.
Djen was in a major car accident on Oct. 13, 1987, which altered the trajectory of Djen’s and Grace’s life. He was in a coma for more than 40 days and was not expected to survive. The amount of support and love from the family and the Hood River community was amazing. Both sides of Djen’s and Grace’s family flew to the U.S. to help Djen recover, a long, slow process from 1987 to 1989. It was a miracle and the grace of God that the Lord did not take him home then as Djen had yet to accept the Lord as his Savior. He came to know the Lord Jesus in 1989. The accident changed Djen due to the injuries he sustained during the accident, and Grace had to continue what Djen had started with the restaurant.
Djen always enjoyed the children who came to the restaurant. He also spent a lot of time with his nieces and nephews when they came to visit. They all have special memories of the food and fellowship and carefree, joyous, and generous person that Djen was.
Djen is survived by his wife, Grace, of Hood River, and son Justin. His also survived by siblings Djun Hua Su , KokDjay Su, Young Hua Su, Ming Hua Su, Siauw Hua Su, Djoei Hua Su, as well as their spouses and children, all of Jakarta, Indonesia.
Services are planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center with Oscar Stenburg III officiating — family is being mindful of current COVID restrictions and public health, so we may have a smaller memorial and viewing which will be streamed live for all to watch and a public celebration of life to be held later in the year when restrictions can accommodate a larger gathering. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Horizon Christian School in Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access the link to the live stream link for his service.
