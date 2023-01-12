Kimberly Diane Salvesen, 55, of Stevenson, Wash., passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at Providence Memorial Hospital of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
Kimberly was born Sept. 15, 1967, to Robert (Bob) J. Salvesen and Virginia (Ginger) C. Salvesen (Adams) of Stevenson. She was the second youngest of six siblings, which included her brothers Craig Salvesen, James (Jim) Anderson, Robert (Bob) Anderson, William (Bill) Salvesen and sister Karla Langer (Salvesen).
She lived with her parents and siblings at their home in Stevenson. Kim graduated from Stevenson High School in 1985 and went on to study contract law, business law and business management at Western Washington University while working green chain at WKO Lumber Mill in Carson, Wash. Kim married Bill Renner of Carson on Dec. 20, 1986, and gave birth to their daughter, Rachel L. Broughton (Renner) in 1987 and son Michael W. Renner in 1990.
Kim made a career/life change and earned her real estate license in the early 1990s and joined Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Stevenson before following her recently retired parents to Lincoln City, Ore., in 1996. She joined and excelled to a management position at Windermere Distinctive Coastal Properties and later at Know Your Coast Realty. In 2005, she made the move back to the Columbia River Gorge and took the position of Risk Manager / OR Principal Broker / Sales Manager for the multi- branch firm Windermere Glenn Taylor Real Estate. In 2007, she started purchasing that real estate firm, now known as Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge.
Sadly, in 2010 she lost her son, Michael, the month before his daughter (Kim’s first granddaughter) was born. In 2011, she was blessed with another granddaughter from her daughter, Rachel. She met the love of her life, Rick Pauly, in 2014 and they were married shortly after on Sept. 12, 2014. They purchased their dream home in Stevenson together and worked to create their dream of Maple Hill Lodge. In 2018 and 2019, they welcomed another granddaughter from Rachel and two honorary grandchildren from Michael’s widow.
In 2019, she was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma and began treatment. Again, in 2020, Kim suffered great loss with the death of her husband, Rick Pauly.
In 2021, her long-term desire to be near family was achieved as her daughter purchased the property next to her and one of her best friends / business partner also purchased property near her. Kim enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren and children at Maple Hill Lodge or on one of their family theme park trips, reunions with her family, vacations to warm destinations with friends, and dedicating her time to her real estate family. During her time in the real estate industry, she participated on multiple state and local real estate boards and earned several certifications and awards, including 2003’s Lincoln County Realtor of the Year, 2012’s and 2022’s Mid-Columbia Association of Realtor’s Realtor® of the Year, and 2021’s Mid-Columbia Association of Realtor’s Distinctive Service Award. She was well known as being energetic, fierce, inspiring, fun and probably a bit on the wild side throughout her community.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Ginger Salvesen; husband, Rick Pauly; and son, Michael Renner. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Chuck and Debbie Adams, and Gene and Mylo Adams; siblings, Craig and Wanda Salvesen, Karla and Jonathan Langer, Jim and Trina Anderson, Bob Anderson, and Billy and Rhonda Salvesen; children, Rachel and Ray Broughton; honorary children, Amanda and Nate Rintala, and Brittney Renner; grandchildren, Michaela Rain, Skye Lynne, and Rowan Kimberlee; three honorary grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and eight cousins.
A public celebration of life will be held at the Skamania Lodge Ball Room Jan. 21 between 10 a.m. and noon. This is an open house style event. Come anytime between those times. Memorial donations may be made to the Windermere Foundation, www.windermere.com/foundation.
