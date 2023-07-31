Kimberly Ann Johnson, known to her loved ones as Kim, passed away on July 26, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore., at the age of 53. She was born on March 17, 1970, in The Dalles to her parents Leonard James Carder and Mary Jo (Duvic, Carder) Taylor. Kim was a beloved friend to all and was loved by everyone she met. She had a warm and welcoming personality that touched the lives of many.
Kim is survived by her husband Greg, her daughter Laura, her son Mark, her daughter-in-law Audrey, her foreign exchange son Julio Correa, and her foreign exchange daughter Monica Alfaro. She is also survived by her mother Mary Jo, her sister Lynda Petersen (spouse Rod Petersen), her brother Edward Carder (spouse Michael Gower), her uncle Greg Duvic (spouse April Duvic), her in-laws Lyn and Sandra Johnson, her sister-in-law Kathy Dennis (spouse Scott Dennis), her brother-in-law David Johnson (spouse Scott Shatsky), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her daughter Leslie, her father Leonard James Carder, her stepfather James "Grandpa Jim" Taylor, her aunts Margie Baxter (Lambert) and Carrie Golladay, and her grandparents Fran and Wally Wiberg.
Kim worshiped at Gateway Church in The Dalles. She was actively involved in various organizations and activities throughout her life. She was a member of Campfire Girls, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, American Farm Bureau Federation: Young Farmers and Ranchers (state and national level), and Oregon State Women's Committee. Kim was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi and played an integral role in Renken Farms Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Fest. She served as the 4H Goat Superintendent at the Wasco County Fair and held various positions at Gateway Church, including youth leader, elder, and worship team member. Kim had a passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing meals for Teen Community Bible Study. Additionally, she was a member of the Dalles Worship Choir and participated in the Dalles Theater Company.
In her spare time, Kim indulged in her hobbies, which included showing and raising dairy goats, raising chickens, watching Disney movies, supporting the Portland Thorns Soccer team, and cheering on the Seattle Seahawks.
Kim will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Her warm and welcoming spirit will forever be remembered.
A memorial service to celebrate Kim's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at Gateway Church in The Dalles.
