Kim Renae Juhnke passed away peacefully at home Jan. 21, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was a warrior. Kim was born March 15, 1962, to Carol Crown and Gordon McCall, whom she knew briefly. Kim and her little sister Debbie were soon adopted by Loyd Crown after Loyd and Carol were married.
While Kim was in high school, she met and fell in love with Daniel Juhnke. They married on April 22, 1979, although she made sure to graduate in 1980. In March 1981, Dan and Kim welcomed a son, Jason Loyd. Their happiness, unfortunately, didn’t last long. Jason passed away at 16 days old.
Kim focused on her career just after his passing, joining The United Telephone Company, where she worked until she retired. In May 1984, Dan and Kim welcomed their daughter Cassi, After the birth, Dan and Kim received an offer they couldn’t pass up. They took over the family farm in Parkdale, Ore., where they lived happily, farming and BBQ for the next 19 years.
Thrift shopping and going to garage sales ran deep in her blood. She was pathologically generous. If you mentioned something that you liked and she found it, she would buy you five if they were on sale at a great price.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Crown, and Gordon McCall; her mother, Carol Crown; her son Jason Juhnke; and her sister Debbie Crown.
Kim was a fantastic mom and was always there for Cassi. She was always sure to tell Cassi how proud she was of her. Then came her grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, Izabella, Shelby, and Lea, and man, she would dote on them all the time, her pride and joy. Many people have told us how happy her last beach trip with her family made her, telling them all about it; the ocean was her favorite place to be.
No amount of time with Kim would have been enough for her friends and family. Her sparkling personality, her treasures she kept, the life she lived! Please close your eyes, don’t cry for her. Know she’s up there doing her happy dance because she did it; she made it! Gently reminding us, she’ll be right there waiting for us.
Funeral arrangements are being made. The family will be doing a BBQ with the sun shining, as it was one of her favorite things to do. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
