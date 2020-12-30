Kerri Jean Stevens, 41, passed away due to COVID-19 on Dec. 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1979, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash., to Joel and Joy Stevens. She attended school at White Salmon Valley School District School, then after, a Hood River Care Center resident.
Kerri is survived by her mother, Joy Stevens, Benton City, Wash.; father, Joel Stevens, White Salmon; and two brothers and their sister, Lance Bliss, Kevin Stevens, and Melanie Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lois Stevens, White Salmon, and Jarrel and Wanda Tilley, Zillah, Wash.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
