Kent Michael Jeremiah was born in The Dalles, Ore., on July 26, 1981. He passed away unexpectedly at 40 years old on Nov. 8, 2021, in The Dalles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Pollard, and his father, Gary Jeremiah.
Kent was always the life of the party. He was very outgoing and could talk to anyone. He loved to make people laugh, it was one of his greatest joys. Kent made friends everywhere he went. He had many life-long friends; his “Garrison Street Gang” was always close by. He was the glue in a lot of relationships, and he would constantly "check-in" with friends and family. He was very passionate about his beliefs and views and made sure everyone knew just how he felt. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back and would drop anything to help the ones he loved, which were many.
Kent grew up in The Dalles. He went away to the Marines after high school. He then moved and lived several different places including Costa Rica and Hawaii. He settled in Portland and co-founded a business called the “Meaner Weiner.” He was at his happiest while doing this, he found he could make people smile through his food.
In 2012, he was on a fishing boat in the Bering Sea and came down with a rare autoimmune disease that to this day neurologists could never pinpoint. He was in for a battle, he spent almost eight weeks in Anchorage, Alaska, learning how to eat, walk and talk again. He slowly improved over the years, but never got back to his normal. He persevered and eventually was able to live on his own again. He was seen walking all over The Dalles as he got himself to work and back home with many stops between.
Kent is survived by his older brother Travis (Isabella) Jeremiah of Burien, Wash., and his sister Devon (Jared) Lee and niece Hadley Lee of Yakima, Wash. He had a special bond with his cousin “Missy” Melissa Daniel of Huntington Beach, Calif. He is also survived by his Uncle Terry (Renee) Yapp of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Aunt Terry (Jeff) Davis and cousins Melissa and Katie Davis of Gresham, Ore.; and cousin Tracey (Dave) Schavland of Salem, Ore. A special thanks to Carol Cook, who took great care of Kent.
Kent is now in his eternal home with his mom and dad, joking with anyone who will listen to him with God by his side. We will never understand why his life was so short, but he sure did make the most of it to the best of his ability while he was here.
There will be a celebration of life in The Dalles on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Sunshine Mill at 1 p.m. Kent would want everyone to "have one for him" and live life to its fullest!
“Those special memories of you,
will always make me smile.
If only I could have you back,
for just a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again,
just like we used to do.
You always meant so much to me,
and always will do too.
The fact that you're no longer here,
will always cause me pain,
but you're forever in my heart,
until we meet again ...”
