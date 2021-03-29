Kenneth Ray Winter passed away on March 1, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born in Atlanta, Neb., on July 5, 1928, to Carl and Letha Winter.
He worked on the family sugar beet farm until joining the army in 1947. He was in the 11th Airborne and was stationed in Japan. In the early 1950s, he helped move his family to Bingen, Wash. He worked for SDS Sawmill for 17 years and then drove long haul freight truck cross country, including Alaska, until retiring in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, golf, pitching horse shoes, playing the harmonica and mostly shooting pool with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, both parents, sisters Leota Winter and Bernadine Gomez, and son Gary Winter. He is survived by his sister Cleo Winter; his two daughters, Vickie (Chris) Schliecker and Kristie Winter; four grandchildren, Natalie (Kevin) Morris, Anne Schliecker, Leo (Dulce) Lucatero and Gabriel ( Esme) Lucatero; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepfamily, Waldkirch, Merle (Donna), Tracine (Steve) Bland, Ronnie Dean (Meg), Dayne (Theresa), grandchildren and great-grand children. He will be missed by us all.
