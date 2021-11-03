Kenneth Howell (81) of Dallesport, Wash., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Ken was a lifelong resident of the Columbia Gorge area. He was married to the love of his life, Twila Howell, from 1969-2011.
He enjoyed “classic” country music, playing the steel guitar, working in his yard and garden, studying old cars and airplanes, working with wood, and going to the coast to eat some good seafood.
He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Klickitat, Wash., and Faith Lutheran Church in The Dalles, Ore. He was always helping people and fixing things at the church. He was involved in Kiwanis Club. He was comforted by his faith in Jesus and looked forward to being reunited with his wife Twila in heaven.
Ken is survived by three children, Lianne Ames, Cristal Waetzig, and Robert Howell, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Home at Last Humane Society of The Dalles.
The memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran, 2810 W. 10th St., The Dalles, on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.