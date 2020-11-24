Kenneth P. Hattrup, a longtime resident of Sherman County and The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Nov. 13, 2020, in Clovis, Calif. Ken was born on July 29, 1928, in Keuterville, Idaho, to Ben and Marie (Schurmann) Hattrup, the second of six children.
The family moved to The Dalles in 1935, where Ken attended school, graduating from St. Mary’s Academy High School in 1946. It was during high school that Ken met his future wife, Marie von Borstel, and made other lifelong friends. As a young teenager, he worked on Kieran Kelly’s wheat ranch in Dufur, Ore., which was a foreshadow of his life’s work.
Ken and Marie were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles on April 21, 1951, and soon afterward, he was drafted into the Army. Returning from the Korean War, he finished his college degree in economics at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash., then began working for various ranchers. In 1958, they settled into a home in Sherman County and began farming. The following years were busy with farm life and raising a family. Ken was passionate about the land and was known for his conservation efforts. He also enjoyed hunting with family and friends.
Ken and Marie operated a wheat ranch until the semi-retired and moved to The Dalles in 1985. Upon full retirement in 1993, they enjoyed traveling to Reno with good friends for a little gambling. Ken loved to play cards, be it poker, pinochle, bridge or hearts, and volunteered his time as a poker dealer at The Dalles Veteran’s Home. In 2010, they moved to Sparks, Nev., then later to assisted living in California to be closer to their children.
Ken enjoyed visiting with people. He especially enjoyed the visits and phone calls from his family, friends and numerous nieces and nephews over the last few years. His nephews and nieces were always interested in hearing about the early years in Keuterville and The Dalles. He will be missed by many.
Ken is survived by his children and grandchildren, Rita Hattrup of San Rafael, Calif., George (Cheryl) Hattrup, Jade and Serena of Fresno, Calif., Ann (Matt) Lucchesi, Dominic, Gabriella and Giacomo of San Rafael, and Heidi (Mark) Reppucci, Kieran and Cullen of El Segundo, Calif.; brother, Clinton Hattrup of Shoreline, Wash.; sister, Gladine Hattrup of The Dalles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Marie, parents and brothers Gerald, Wayne and Bob.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
