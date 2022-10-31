Kenneth Gerulf passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60 on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, his three children, and grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held at Goldendale Bible Baptist Church at 1015 S Columbus Ave. in Goldendale, Wash., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. A potluck will follow.
He will be greatly missed.
Revelation 21:4; John 3:16
