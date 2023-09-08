Bertha “Kay” (Sampson) Arbuckle of Hood River, Ore., passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded and cared for by her loving family in the final days of her life.
Kay was born on April 14, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore., the daughter of Irvine and Beulah (Bolton) Sampson. As a young girl, the family moved to Hood River, where Kay spent the remainder of her life. Kay grew up as the middle child with two sisters. She graduated from Hood River High School in 1960.
Shortly after high school, she married the love of her life, Donald Arbuckle. They married on May 26, 1962, and enjoyed married life for 61 years. Kay and Don were blessed with one daughter, Debbie, and one son, Carl.
Kay is well known in the Columbia Gorge community for her work with many of the local craft fairs as well as the Hood River County Fair. She made and sold many amazing Oregon products, including jams, jellies, homemade candies and breads, as well as beautiful hand embroidered towels.
Kay’s hobbies include cooking, baking, flower gardening, flower arranging and hunting for treasures at garage sales with her husband Don. She will be well remembered for her food entries and flower entries at the county fair, which won her many ribbons. She was also very involved with volunteering at the fair. A few years ago, she recruited her granddaughter and grandson to help her at the fair, having them place blue, red, or white ribbons on the items as they were awarded. This made for a special day for her, and the food tasting proved to be a great time. She enjoyed a good Black Friday sale after Thanksgiving as a way to start the holiday season.
Kay will be missed by many. Left to cherish her memory, she is survived by her husband Don and daughter Debbie of Hood River; son Carl and his wife Ann “Annie” Arbuckle of Ames, Iowa; granddaughter Sarah Arbuckle and grandson Rob Arbuckle; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvine “Bill” Sampson and Beulah Sampson, and her two sisters, Joy Veloni and Lea Driskill.
A graveside service for family and celebration of life will be held at a later time; the date and time are pendings.
The family wishes to thank the team from Providence Hospice, Kay's doctors and nurses as well as all the caregivers that helped us in her final days.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Providence Hospice in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
