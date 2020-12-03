Kathleen “Kathy” Victoria Terry was born at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore., June 23, 1947, to Alice E. Morland and Frederick D. Glennon. She died Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore.
She grew up in Linnton, Ore., and climbed those many steps to the Linnton School, making lifelong friends. The family moved to Scappoose, Ore., where she completed high school and then enrolled in the Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing. During her schooling, she met Craig, her husband-to-be and a student at U of O, on a blind date. They were married Dec. 30, 1967.
While he was stationed overseas, she finished her RN training in 1968, beginning of a long and rewarding career doing what she loved, caring for people. She first worked at Physicians and Surgeons Hospital in Portland and then moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where Craig was stationed, working as an ICU nurse at Phoenix Baptist Hospital. When they returned to Portland, she worked nights at Good Sam in the ICU.
In September 1972, they moved to Hood River, where, after a short intermission for Andrea’s birth, she started working nights in the ICU at Hood River Hospital. Alex was born in 1975 and when both children were in school, she decided to leave the hospital and work for Columbia Gorge Family Medicine. She was known as “Nurse Kathy” to many in the valley. She later decided to return to hospital work, but was not keen on the “new nursing” methods. She liked hands on nursing, moving to the Hood River Care Center and later the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, working nights as a charge nurse in the Alzheimer Dementia ward. Ironically, she too would succumb to the disease. She retired in 2011 after 43years of care, love and service to her patients.
Kathy was a devout Christian. Shortly after moving to Hood River, they joined Our Redeemer Lutheran, where she loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed working on committees and supported the merging of Albury Methodist Church to become Spirit of Grace. She was active in the fundraising for the FISH Food Bank building project as secretary. She loved volunteering and serving the needs of the community.
For many years, she served as treasurer of the Emanuel Alumni Association, working to celebrate their 100th Anniversary of the School of Nursing.
Friends were dearly kept — Linnton school, nursing school, church and Cannon Beach friends. The Cannon Beach families came together each summer for nearly 45 years. In all of Oregon, the beach was her favorite. All of these friendships began many years ago and were a vital part of her life. Kathy was truly a people person.
Family was important as well. The Morland annual reunions were looked forward to so she could visit with all her aunts, uncles, cousins and the families as they expanded over time. Her Hood River Aunt Eunice and Uncle Carl Krieg were very dear to her, as well as her brother Dan and his family. She loved visiting her four grandchildren and watching them grows.
As her disease began to diminish her ability to do things, she still loved being engaged. She loved going to the Sunshine Club.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Craig; daughter Andrea (Brian), Kyle and Kate Cink; son Alex (Stephanie), Dylan and Kylie Terry; her brother Dan (Cathie), and nephew Andy (Marissa) Glennon.
We hope in the summer of 2021 we can celebrate Kathy’s life. We look forward to better times.
The family would like to thank the Alzheimer support group, Sunshine Club (Tonya and Kristen), Hospice (Lily and others), Dr. Sjoblom and staff, and our many friends whose support we couldn’t have done without.
Donations may be made in memory of Kathy to:
- Alzheimer Assoc. of SW Washington and Oregon Chapter
- FISH Food Bank, Hood River
- Providence Sunshine Club, Hood River
- Oregon Public Broadcast (OPB)
- Lutheran World Relief or Spirit of Grace Church
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
