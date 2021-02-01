With a heavy heart, we announce that Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Serra, age 77, passed away peacefully at home due to natural causes in the arms of her loving daughters and surrounded by family on Jan. 30, 2021. She was born July 29, 1943, in Leipsic, Ohio, and was the youngest of seven children. She cherished her memories of growing up on the family farm, a home she shared with her daughters by bringing them to visit their grandparents every summer.
Kathy raised two daughters on her own, working two jobs to keep food on the table. Because she and her daughters were inseparable, she eventually followed her adventurous daughters out to Oregon in 1997. There, she worked many years in security for Intel, then retired in 2009 after suffering a stroke, from which she made a remarkable recovery. In addition to a lifelong love of arts and crafts, she had a fiery passion for women’s rights that led her to take charge of her own life and give her daughters every chance to be successful in the world.
She will be remembered for her strengths in bringing family together, her special knack for making everyone laugh with her quick-witted sense of humor, and her deep devotion to being the best friend she could be to everyone who knew her.
Kathy will live on in the hearts of her daughters, Dr. Connie Serra and Sherry Cadsawan; grandchildren, Luke, Cole, and Marielle; her siblings Don and Ladonna; and a plethora of nieces and nephews! She was preceded in death by her beloved siblings Jane, Julius, Clara and Helen.
Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her daughters strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be via a Zoom Invitation on Sunday, Feb. 7 at noon Pacific time. Please contact conchita808@gmail.com for an invite. Natural burial with private family committal service will be at Mountainview Memorial Cemetery of Hood River, Ore.
Memorial donations in memory of Kathy can be made to Boys and Girls Club of America (Help Feed Hungry Kids) OR Girls Inc; Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
