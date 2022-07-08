Kathy Ann (Carpenter) Benedict, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed on to her reward July 4, 2022. Kathy was born in Mount Sterling, Ky., in 1949 to Coleman and Florene Carpenter. In 1964, she moved to The Dalles, Ore., to attend school. She then married Gerald (Jerry) Benedict in 1966 and they were married for 56 years.
They pastored a church in Aberdeen, Wash., for a year then moved back to The Dalles, where they were involved in ministry over the years. Where they welcomed Tammy Sue, their daughter who was born in 1967.
Kathy played the piano, keyboard, wrote and sang songs (some on CDs), and was a prayer leader and teacher in the local church. Kathy also ministered to those during their time of need. She attended the Covenant Hood River Church with her husband, pastors Fritz and Wendi Stranz, while they ministered to her through her struggles.
She attended Covenant Christian Church in The Dalles for many years and was active in ministry there and made life long friendships.
She is survived by her husband Gerald, her daughter Tammy Benedict Thompson, her grandchildren Mikayla McLean (Daniel), son Joshua Thompson, sister-in-law Linda Hanson (Gary), sister Peggy Minnis, Rhoda Carpenter, Barbara Hulc, Lena Seals and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at IOOF Threemile in The Dalles, with a celebration of life to follow at Covenant Christian Community Church in Hood River, Ore., on, July 30 at 11 a.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.